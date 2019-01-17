Current track
Over 400 thousand euro grant for Galway research involving Cystic Fibrosis

Written by on 17 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A researcher at NUI Galway has been awarded funding of almost half a million euro.

It’s towards his research in developing new sensor materials with diagnostic and environmental monitoring applications.

Dr Joseph Byrne based at NUIG, will receive 419 thousand euro in government funding to pursue cutting-edge research.

The project is through Science Foundation Ireland’s Starting Investigator Research Grant.

 

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news….

