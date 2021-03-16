Over 400 people attend workshops on new Galway City Development plan

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 400 people have attended a series of workshops on the new Galway City Development Plan 2023-2029.

According to the Galway City Community Network, who ran the 14 seminars, attendees included members of the public, GCCN members and City Councillors.

At the consultation events, GCCN says its members emphasised the need for the new City Development Plan to represent the interests of the diverse communities in the city and tackle key issues including climate change, biodiversity loss, housing, sustainable transport and economic inequality.

The community network says the submission it made on the new development plan has called for it to embed sustainable development goals, public sector equality and human rights duty and the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

GCCN Co-ordinator Ann Irwin says the group is delighted with the high level of participation in the workshops.

The full submission made by the network and further information are available on the GCCN website.