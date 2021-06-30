Over 400 Covid-19 tests being carried out at Carnmore each day this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Well over 400 Covid-19 tests are being carried out per day at the main testing base at Carnmore this week.

It comes as Galway is experiencing a spike in cases in recent weeks, with the majority identified in the younger age cohort from 18 to 30 years.

It’s due to the Delta variant which has a much greater rate of transmission and has been identified across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Breda Crehan Roche, Chief Officer. Community Healthcare West, says the testing centre is very busy in recent days due to the recent surge.

Over 25 thousand 900 tests were carried out at the former airport in April.

This increased to over 29 thousand in May and public health officials expect the June figure to well surpass 29 thousand.

Breda Crehan Roche told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks cases are growing in Galway as a result of recent mixing in groups – she says outside is best but masks are also very important when dealing with the Delta variant.

