Over 40 percent increase in domestic violence incidents in Galway last year

There has been a 41% increase in domestic violence incidents in Galway between 2020 and 2021.

There are now calls for a new education programme aimed at young men in schools to prevent unwanted behaviour towards females.

The measure was proposed at today’s meeting of the Galway County Council and Garda Síochána Joint Policing Committee.

Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn from Athenry told today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting that a number of mothers had approached her recently telling her that their daughters had made them aware of unwanted behaviour from teenage boys.

The behaviour complained of included following the girls home and catcalling.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn said that the mothers were not told of this before now and it seemed the murder of Ashling Murphy had prompted their daughters to confide in their parents.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn suggested that an effort would be made to initiate a programme in schools that would focus on respect between female and male pupils.

This, she said, could help in avoiding unwanted behaviour in the future and improve understanding between men and women.

Committee members had earlier noted in a report from Chief Superintendent Thomas Curley that there had been a 41% increase in incidents of domestic violence in Co Galway in 2021 compared to 2020.

There was a 10% increase in domestic disputes where prosecutions did not take place.