Over 360 FOI requests made to Galway local authorities in 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 360 Freedom of Information requests were submitted to Galway city and county councils last year.

New figures from the Information Commissioner’s Annual Report show 363 FOI requests were made to Galway’s local authorities in 2019.

209 of these requests were submitted to Galway county council and 154 were made to the city council.

Freedom of information requests allow the public access to official records of government departments or public bodies, the right to have personal information updated where it is incorrect or misleading, or the right to be given the reasons for public body decisions.

The Information Commissioner also recorded 89 FOI requests to NUI Galway and 27 to GMIT in 2019

Nationally, applications were up 89 per cent from the previous year, with almost 40,000 requests made across the country last year.

Information commissioner Peter Tyndall says more effort is needed by some departments in dealing with FOI…