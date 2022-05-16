Over 300 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in Galway schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 300 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Galway.

The Department of Education reports 208 children have been enrolled in primary schools in Galway, with 94 enrolled at post-primary level.

To assist with the transition, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place.

These are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

Nationally, 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled.