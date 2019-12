Galway Bay fm newsroom – 302 people were recorded as homeless in Galway in October.

Figures published by the Department of Housing also show that in the rest of the western region, 34 were recorded as homeless in Mayo and 4 in Roscommon during the period.

This included 196 men and 144 women.

The national monthly report for October shows that there were a total of over 10,500 individuals in emergency accommodation, including over 6,600 adults, over 1,700 families and over 3,800 dependants.