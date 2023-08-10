Over 300 notices to quit issued to Galway tenants since eviction ban lifted

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 300 notices to quit have been issued to Galway renters since the eviction ban was lifted at the end of March

The Residential Tenancies Board has revealed over 5,700 people have been issued with notices nationwide between April up until last week.

Galway has had the third highest number of notices issued at 321 – that’s behind Dublin with over 2,000 and Cork with over 700 .

The RTB says the majority of notices to quit were issued as the landlord intended to sell the rental property.

Threshold CEO, John-Mark McCafferty, says the increase in notices to quit for the second quarter was to be expected.