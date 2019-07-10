Over 300 FOI requests made to Galway’s local authorities during 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 300 freedom of information requests were made to Galway City and County Council last year.

FOI requests allow people to access official records from Government Departments and public bodies.

Nationally, almost 37 thousand Freedom of Information Requests were made to public bodies last year.

That’s an increase of 32 percent on the figure for 2015 – the year that fees for making FOI requests were abolished.

169 requests were received by Galway City Council during 2018, while a further 156 requests were made to the County Council.

