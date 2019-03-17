Over 30 thousand line city streets for St Patricks Day parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 30 thousand people turned out in the city this afternoon to see this year’s St. Patricks’s Day parade.

The theme of this years event was ‘diversity’ – and the guest of honour was paralympic medalist Shane Curran.

While this year’s parade had a shorter route than normal, there was no loss of enthusiasm as a wide range of colorful performances, floats and musical numbers made their way through the streets.

Event have also been taking place all across the county throughout the afternoon – with many celebrations continuing into the early evening.

Meanwhile, Gort will tomorrow hold it’s parade from Church Street at 12.30pm – while in Aughrim, the parade will take place tomorrow at 4pm.

Here’s a sample from some of the offerings at today’s parade in the city.

Photo – Hildegarde Naughton TD.