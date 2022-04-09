Over 30 new social homes outfitted in Galway after €1.5m left in will

Galway bay FM Newsroom – More than 30 new social homes are being made available across Galway after €1.5m was left in a will to the Community Foundation for Ireland.

The funds will go towards housing organisations The Fr Peter McVerry Trust and Threshold.

It’ll support the outfitting of 32 homes in Galway, and a further 14 homes in Limerick – which will support more than 100 people.

It’ll also fund support services for tenants and initiatives to strengthen their rights.

Denise Charlton is Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland and says the anonymous gift left in a will highlights the importance of philanthropy.