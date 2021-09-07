Over 3 thousand students across Galway receive CAO offers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 thousand students across Galway have received a CAO offer in the past few minutes.

The figure of 3,034 is essentially unchanged from last year, and represents an additional seven applications.

Nationally, over 55 thousand people have received a first round offer this afternoon.

Half of students who were offered a Level 8 college place today received their first preference course, while 79 per cent were offered one of their top 3.

A number of courses in medicine and business have risen to over 600 points, due to grade inflation and a high number of CAO applicants.

Content Editor with Spun Out dot IE, Hannah Byrne, is appealing to students not to allow their Leaving Cert results define them: