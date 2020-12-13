Over 3 thousand premises in Ballinasloe to get fast broadband in 2021

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Over 3 thousand premises in the Ballinasloe area are to be connected to fast broadband by the middle of next year.

That’s according to Senator Aisling Dolan, who says the news has been confirmed by the CEO of National Broadband Ireland.

She says the 3,300 premises are in ‘blackspot’ areas in Ballinasloe and surrounding areas, including Kellysgrove, Clontuskert, Lismany, Ballydangan, Taughmacaonnell, Caltra, Ahascragh, Aughrim and Kilconnell.

It’s expected all premises will be connected between May and June, with 275 broadband connections points to be completed by the end of this year.