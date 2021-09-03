Over 3 thousand Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 thousand students across Galway will receive their Leaving Cert results this morning.

The results will be accessible from 10am on the State Examination Commissions website.

After another academic year disrupted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, students had the choice of sitting written exams, opting for accredited grades, or both.

Grades are higher than normal this year, which means CAO point requirements will likely be higher, as record number of applicants seek college places.

Principal of Calasanctius College Oranmore, Cora Ni Lionsigh, says it’s been a difficult year for students, who have more than risen to the challenge.

She has this advice for students receiving their results this morning.

Principal of Presentation College Athenry, Cathal Moore, says it’s been an unprecedented two years for students.

There’s been a significant rise in the number of top grades awarded, compared to last year’s results.

Education Minister Norma Foley insists the system has worked well…