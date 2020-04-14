Over 29,000 receive Covid 19 unemployment payment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 29 thousand people received the COVID 19 pandemic unemployment payment in Galway today.

The Department of Social Protection says 533,000 payments were processed nationwide.

Of those, around 54,000 are receiving it for the first time.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

It is paid at a rate of €350 per week into a customer’s bank account.

29,100 people in Galway received the payment today.

In other urban centres, 20,000 received the payment in Limerick, a further 55,600 in Cork and 152,700 were in receipt of the payment today in Dublin.

The highest sector with people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is accommodation and food service activities at 115,500, followed by wholesale and retail trade at 81,400 and construction at 71,000.