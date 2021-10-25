Over 28,000 Galway drivers have penalty points

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 28 thousand drivers in Galway city and county have penalty points.

Figures from the Road Safety Authority reveal Galway accounts for 15% of the total number of drivers who have penalty points on their licence nationwide.

Almost half a million drivers around the country have penalty points on their licence for speeding.

According to the analysis by the Irish Independent, motorists in Wexford and Wicklow are most likely to have penalty points.

Donegal has the lowest rate in the country at 10.5%.

Penalty points are active for three years, meaning the offences occurred some time in the past 36 months.

It comes as August saw the highest number of fatalities in a single month for almost a decade after 24 people lost their lives on Irish roads.