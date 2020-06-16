Over 2,700 await driving test in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2 thousand 700 people are waiting for driving tests across county Galway.

Figures released by the Road Safety Authority show 1552 are waiting on the test in Galway city.

In the county, the biggest waiting list is in Loughrea where 504 are waiting, followed by Tuam where 472 are waiting.

In Clifden, 178 drivers are awaiting a slot for a test.

The RSA says there are challenges with car tests which include maintaining social distance in an enclosed space.

It adds all options are being examined in a bid to get car driving tests resumed as soon as possible in phase four.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says numbers have sky-rocketed nationwide and Ireland needs to examine options such as perspex screens, the use of PPE or shorter driving routes….