Minister Anne Rabbitte claims there have been 254 refusals of planning permission for residential units in Loughrea since mid-2020.

The Galway East TD told Galway Talks that she has tracked the refusals since she came into office in June 2020.

The Junior Minister also said there are 623 judicial reviews before the national courts for planning.

Minister Rabbitte says planning permission refusals are essentially “killing communities”.