Over 25,300 PUP claims paid out in Galway this week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Pandemic Unemployment Payment and the Enhanced Illness Benefit State supports are to be extended until the end of June.

The two schemes, introduced as a direct response to the Pandemic, were due to expire at the end of March.

In Galway, just over 25,300 people will receive the PUP support this week.

The number of people in Galway who have been medically certified for receipt of the Enhanced Illness Benefit support this week stands at 7,981.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at over 148,000.

This is followed by Cork with over 48,100 and Galway with over 25,300.