Over 250 Census enumerators to be hired in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Central Statistics Office is to hire more than 250 Census enumerators in Galway.

The online application process for the positions, which will run for 10 weeks from February 28th until May 6th, is now open at Census.ie

Enumerators will be responsible for the delivery and collection of around 400 census forms in a specific area during that time.

They’ll work an average of 22 hours per week, including evenings and weekends when people are most likely to be home.

Census 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 3rd next year.