Over 24 thousand people in Galway to receive Pandemic Unemployment Payment tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 24,300 people in Galway will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment tomorrow.

That’s an increase of almost 3 thousand people since this time last week.

Nationally, 460,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, the highest figure recorded since June.

That marks a rise of almost 62,000 people since last Tuesday.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving the payment this week is accommodation and food services – which accounts for over 110,000 people.

It’s followed by over 76,000 wholesale and retail staff, which includes shop workers and also mechanics.

While there are over 56 thousand construction workers across the country set to receive the payment tomorrow – close to double last weeks figure.