Over 2,200 submissions received on county development plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,200 submissions have been received from the public on the draft county development plan.

The plan is a blueprint for how Galway will be developed in a sustainable manner between 2022 and 2028.

In total, 2,241 submissions were received during a recent public consultation – of which 1,600 related to Greenways across the county.

Galway County Council notes there was a particular focus on the proposed ‘Quiet Man Greenway’ in East Galway.

The public submissions will now be considered and an executive report will be published by the end of October.

It’s expected a final county development plan will not be adopted until early next year.