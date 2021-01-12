Over 21,400 people in Galway to receive Pandemic Unemployment Payment today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 21,400 people in Galway will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today.

In one week, 3,231 additional claims have been made for the State support in Galway.

398,206 people will be getting the payment today, which is worth over 118 million euro in total.

There’s been a national increase of 62,607 on the number of people who were paid last week.

While the sector which has the highest number of people receiving the PUP this week is accommodation and food services – that accounts for over 100,000 people.

It’s followed by more than 65,000 wholesale and retail staff, which includes shop workers and also mechanics.

Over 25 percent of those who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today are under the age of 25.