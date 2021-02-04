Over 2,000 people waiting to take driver theory test in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people are waiting to take their diver theory test in Galway.

Figures obtained by Labour Party City Councillor Neil McNelis, show there are 2,091 applicants on the waiting list in Galway – with 1,333 scheduled to take the test in March and April.

It comes as test centres nationwide are currently closed in-line with Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority has said the body will be working to increase capacity in the coming months to make additional appointment slots available for those whose tests were cancelled during lockdown.

However Councillor Neil McNelis says steps must be taken urgently to move testing online.