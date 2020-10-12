Over 2000 people apply for Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Galway as level 3 restrictions hit county and city businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 2,000 people in Galway have applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment over the last week.

9,564 people were in receipt of the payment last week in the county, with 11,578 people expected to receive the support from tomorrow.

The jump is being attributed to Galway and the country being moved to level 3 on the Government’s Living with Covid Plan.

Just 867 people in the county and city closed their claims in the 3 weeks.

The current level 3 restrictions mean pubs, cafes and restaurants can no longer serve customers inside their premises.

Nationally, 18 thousand people working in the Accommodation and Food Service sector applied for the pandemic unemployment payment in the past week.

229,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, which is an increase of 23,000 on last week.

This week’s payments will cost the state 61.4 million euro.