Over 2,000 healthcare staff receive vaccine at centre at Ballybrit racecourse

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,200 healthcare staff will have received their vaccine at the vaccination centre in Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit by this evening.

The vaccination centre in the east of the city is now approaching one full week of operation.

It began operations last Thursday with the rollout of the COVID-19 injection to healthcare staff across Galway.

Jean Kelly, who has operational responsibility for the vaccination Centre at Ballybrit, says the team will continue to administer first and second doses to healthcare staff including hospital staff, community staff and other healthcare workers.

Staff at the centre will then identify and resolve any minor issues that may arise before it will be used as a vaccination centre for the wider public.

Jean Kelly told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the process takes approximately 20 minutes.