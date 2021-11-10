Over 2,000 cases of Covid 19 recorded in Galway city and county over last fortnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in Galway city and county over the last fortnight.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal 2,160 cases have been recorded in the 14 day period.

Galway has a 14 day incidence rate of 837 – that’s below the national average of 895.

There are 551 Covid patients in hospital today – the highest figure since the end of February.

30 Covid patients are receiving care at UHG, with nine in Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says over 250 people in hospital are receiving enhanced breathing support.

Immunologist Luke O’Neill says more data is needed to see if the entire population needs a booster vaccine.