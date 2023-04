Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 200 runners are gearing up to take part in tomorrow’s Inis Mór Half Marathon.

The event has been running for over twenty years, and is raising funds for the Mater Foundation this year.

People will be out walking, running or jogging tomorrow in the scenic surroundings of Inis Mór.

Community and Events Specialist Angie McNulty with the Mater Foundation paints the scene ahead of the event.