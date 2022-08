To celebrate Loughrea Medieval Festival Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this week will have some lovely prizes to give away. Ronan is looking for listeners to ‘Show us what you see’. Take a photo of a place of Medieval interest around Loughrea and send it in to Ronan. There will be 3 prizes, kindly sponsored by @loughreahotelandspa. Tune in from 12 each day this week for all the details. Discover Loughrea’s medieval past at @loughreamedievalfestival from Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August. A weekend of free events includes children’s activities, music, food demos, craft demos, short films, a conference, a medieval musical concert and lots more. #LoughreaMedievalFestival #DiscoverLoughrea #LoughReaHotelandSpa