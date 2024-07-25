Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

Over 1,700 Galway businesses upskilled through Skillnet Ireland last year

Skillnet Ireland is a national talent development agency and offers skills programmes and business supports to companies of all sizes.

The vast majority of the businesses in Galway who availed of their services last year were small and medium enterprises.

The Skillnet Ireland Annual Report for 2023 also shows that it delivered 50 thousand training days across Galway.

Director of Business for Skillnet Ireland Dave Flynn says the growth in Galway was far above the national average.

