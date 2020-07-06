Over 16,000 jobs at risk in Galway’s pub sector post lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 16,000 jobs could be at risk in Galway’s pub sector as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new DCU report on the impact of Covid-19 on the drinks industry that warns 16,576 pub jobs in Galway are at risk due to lower customer demand following the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

It’s predicted that Galway’s 678 pubs will see a 50 per cent decline in business for the remainder of the year.

According to the report the downturn in the sector could also see thousand’s of jobs lost in supporting sectors such as catering, security and entertainment.

As part of phase three of reopening the country, only pubs that serve food are currently allowed open with 60 per cent of bars nationwide still closed.

The report has been commissioned by The Licensed Vintners Association, The Vintners association of Ireland and Drink Aware.