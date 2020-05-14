Over 154 thousand licensed vehicles recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 154 thousand licensed vehicles were recorded in Galway city and county at the end of 2019.

The Department of Transport Tourism and Sport has today published its annual Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics for the year 2019.

The national number of taxed vehicles in Ireland has increased by more than 3 per cent last year with a total of 2.8 million vehicles licensed to travel on the roads in 2019.

34 per cent used petrol and 64 per cent operated on diesel, according to the Department of Transport.

The number of people with learner permits dropped by 7,000 last year.

This includes over 32 thousand private cars, 20 thousand goods vehicles and 5 thousand tractors.