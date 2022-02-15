Over 1,500 sign petition against development of homes near seafront in Bearna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition against a move to allow the development of homes up to 15 metres from the seafront in Bearna has now gathered over 1,500 signatures.

It’s after councillors voted to approve alterations to the Draft County Development Plan for 2022 to 2028.

Campaigners are instead calling for an alternative proposal of a 50m setback from the foreshore boundary wall in the village centre, between Lacklea and Mags Boreen.

This, they say, would facilitate appropriate development of a coastal amenity park for all residents of Bearna that would include a prom and cycleway.

The petition on popular platform Change.org, entitled “S.O.S Bearna – Save Our Shoreline”, currently has 1,542 signatures.

Local Campaigner, Des Fitzgerald says action is needed now before its too late: