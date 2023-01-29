Over 150 thousand euro worth of drugs have been discovered at a cannabis grow house in Aughrim.

Over 150 thousand euro worth of drugs have been discovered at cannabis grow house in County Galway.

Gardaí discovered the grow house during the planned search of a home in Aughrim yesterday evening.

They seized cannabis plants witih an estimated street value of 146 thousand euro, and cannabis herb worth 20 thousand.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are being detained at Galway Garda Station.

A separate search was also carried out in Ballinasloe yesterday afternoon, during which 35 thousand euro worth of cannabis herb, cannabis jellies, and 7 and half thousand euro in cash were seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested and has since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, the gardaí’s national strategy to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.