Over 150 staff at NUI Galway earning more than 100k per year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 150 staff at NUI Galway earn more than €100 thousand per year.

That’s according to a new report which found that nationally, over 1,200 third level staff members are earning six figure salaries.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, there are 155 staff at NUI Galway earning more than €100 thousand per year.

It’s the fourth highest figure in the country, behind UCD, Trinty College Dublin and University College Cork.

It’s also significantly higher than many other institutions around the country such as the University of Limerick, DCU and Maynooth University.

In comparison, there are just 3 staff members at GMIT earning six figure salaries.

The highest figure nationwide was UCD – where 243 staff members have a salary of over €100 thousand.

While most IT’s around the country – including GMIT – had between 2 and 8 people earning the same salary.

In total, there are 1,248 third level staff nationwide earning six figure salaries.