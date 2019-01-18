Over 150 sign open letter to local TDs in call for action on child homelessness in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Over 150 people have signed a letter calling on two Galway West TDs to take action over the issue of child homelessness in the western region.

The signatories of the open letter are requesting that Fine Gael TDs Hildegarde Naughton and Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne “fulfill their duties” and provide acceptable accommodation for families.

Figures from the Department of Housing show 186 children were in emergency accommodation in the West during the Christmas season.

In their message, the signatories call for an immediate introduction of ‘real rent controls’ on private tenancies and affordable renting prices.

Maggie Heneghan is one of the local organisers – she says homelessness is now becoming normalised and evictions must stop.