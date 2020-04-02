Over 150 of 650 additional bed capacity allocated to Galway asylum seeker centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Justice has confirmed 152 additional beds will be provided to asylum seeker centres in Galway, which is a quarter of the nationwide allocation

It’s in response to the COVID 19 pandemic with a focus on those who may need to cocoon or self-isolate.

Earlier this week, it was announced over 650 beds were to be made available across the country following concerns that HSE guidelines were not being followed in the facilities.

152 of these are to be allocated to Galway asylum seeker centres.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Department of Justice says the additional capacity aims to support the measures required for vulnerable residents; the provision of offsite accommodation for self-isolation; and to help with social distancing measures by reducing overall numbers in some existing centres.