Over 15 thousand tonnes of plastic used in Galway city and county each year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 15 thousand tonnes of plastic are being used by Galway households each year.

Figures released by the Cease Using Single-Use Plastic or CUSP initiative show that twice as much plastic is being used in county Galway, when compared to the city.

According to the report, almost 11 thousand tonnes are being used in the county each year, compared to just under 5 thousand tonnes in the city.

County Galway would need to reduce its usage by 756 tonnes if targets for 2030 are to be met, while the city would need to see a reduction of 343 tonnes.

Dublin has recorded the highest volume of plastic waste by local aurthority, while Galway is top of the list in Connacht.