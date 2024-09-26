Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years

There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two years.

According to figures presented at the HSE Health Forum West this week, 317 of those later died.

However, an advisory was given that those deaths were not necessarily as a result of sepsis, as many patients would have other underlying conditions.

Forum member, Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea, says it shows the need for increased public awareness.