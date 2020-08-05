Over 130-thousand euro allocated to county towns under shop local campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 130-thousand euro in funding has been allocated to county towns in Galway under the ‘shop local’ campaign.

It’s part of a national pot worth 2.8 million euro which is set to benefit 106 towns across the country.

Ballinasloe is receiving the largest allocation in Galway – with 40-thousand euro going towards the provision of signage, a ‘Christmas experience’ and outdoor parklets which provide additional seating for businesses.

Meanwhile, Gort and Athenry are receiving just under 25-thousand euro each, while 20-thousand euro has been granted to Clonbur.

A further 25-thousand euro will go towards promoting the ‘Shop Local’ campaign across the rest of the county.

Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Connolly says the funding will help businesses operate safely during the pandemic….