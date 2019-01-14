Current track
Over 1200 elderly in Western region await homecare supports

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 12 hundred elderly people are waiting for home-care packages in the Western region.

Figures obtained by Social Democrats co-leader Róisin Shortall reveal more than 6 thousand are on the homecare waiting list nationwide.

According to the Irish Times, the West region of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon has the second highest number waiting for homecare.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….

