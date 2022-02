From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

There were over 120 official complaints made against Galway Gardai last year.

According to freedom of information files, there were nearly 2,200 official complaints against Gardai nationwide last year, an increase of 12 per cent on 2020.

35 per cent of the allegations – or just over 1,300 – were in Dublin, with 346 in Cork, 212 in Louth, and 122 in Galway.

Former Garda sergeant, Sheelagh Brady, says there’s a big variation in complaints around the country.