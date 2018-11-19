Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Over 11 hundred Galway households in mortgage arrears for over two years

Written by on 19 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,124 households in Galway are in mortgage arrears for over two years.

Central Bank data also reveals over 860 are in arrears for at least five years.

According to a new State-backed finance scheme, only nine of these cases have found a solution through mortgage to rent.

Under the mortgage-to-rent scheme model, a property is sold and leased back to the State through the local authority, which in turn sublets the house.

Home For Life argues that under the older model of mortgage to rent schemes, many experienced delays in completing their cases.

For more on this story tune in at 2…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway Gardai satisfied reports of child abduction at city’s Christmas Market are false

19 November 2018

0 0

No clarity on future of Aran Islands air service following meeting with Minister

19 November 2018

0 0

*** Listen Back *** Decapitated dog discovered on a city church grounds

19 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

St Thomas’ v Liam Mellows – Galway SHC Final COMMENTARY

Thumbnail
Previous post

St Thomas’ 2-13 Liam Mellows 0-10 – County Hurling Final Reaction

Thumbnail