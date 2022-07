Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100,000 hospital appointments were cancelled last year at UHG and Merlin Park last year.

There were 91 thousand 593 outpatients cancellations from Janauary to November 2021.

While just under 13 thousand appointments were cancelled by the Galway hospitals.

In a questions and answers session at the HSE West Regional Health Forum this week, the HSE said Covid-19 severly impacted appointments.