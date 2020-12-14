Over 10,000 Galway farmers to receive payments under Areas of Natural Constraint scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 10,000 Galway farmers are set to receive payments under the Areas of Natural Constraint scheme.

The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that balancing payments under the ANC scheme have commenced with some €40m issuing to farmers in the last week.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 10,700 farmers in county Galway have received almost €27 million since payments started issuing in September including the balancing payments.

Meanwhile, some 5,150 farmers in neighbouring Roscommon have received almost €13 million over the same period.

Senator Eugene Murphy says the scheme provides key support to farming communities…