Over 1,000 public submissions received on temporary cycleway in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,000 public submissions have been received on the proposed temporary cycleway in Salthill.

The cycleway, which will run along the Prom, Salthill Road Upper and Knocknacarra Road, is set to be introduced in March.

Public consultation on the project opened earlier this month, and will close on Friday.

Until then, the public can view drawings of the plans, read detailed proposals, and make submissions at GalwayCity.ie.

This week’s meeting of Galway City Council saw several members raise concerns that the two-week consultation period was insufficient.

However, City CEO Brendan McGrath noted that the local authority has already received over one thousand submissions that must be replied to.

He offered that if they extended the consultation period any further, they wouldn’t be able to get the cycleway in place for the planned March start date.

As it currently stands, the cycleway in Salthill will be implemented on a temporary basis from March until September.

