19 January 2024

Over 1,000 new housing commencement notices in Galway city and county last year

Over 1,100 new housing commencement notices were received by Galway city and county councils last year.

December saw a rise on the month previous, with 45 notices for new residential builds issued in the city – compared to 27 in November.

The same was seen in the county, with 162 new housing commencement notices issued in December – more than double the month before

Nationwide, just short of 33 thousand new housing commencement notices were received by relevant authorities last year.

That’s the highest on record and is up more than a fifth on 2022.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien described the figures as impressive and says they indicate housing supply continues to increase.

