Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,000 premises across Inverin can now order or pre-order broadband on the National Broadband Ireland network.

Construction on the works began last November to provide the high speed connectivity.

Homes, businesses and farms in the area can join the National Broadband Ireland network.

€153 million is being invested in Galway to bring high speed broadband to around 40,000 permises in the Intervention Area.