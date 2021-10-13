Over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Galway over last fortnight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Galway city and county in the last fortnight.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal 1,007 cases were notified in the two week period to October 10th.

Galway has a 14 day incidence rate of 390.2, slightly below the national average of 394.9.

Waterford has the highest 14 day rate of infection at 747.1, while Kilkenny has the lowest at 255.

It comes as intensive care units around the country are treating people as young as 17 years old who are sick with Covid-19.

The age of patients in ICU, in a recent surge of Covid admissions, ranges from 17 to 88 years old.

The Department of Health says 70 percent of patients in ICU have not been fully vaccinated.