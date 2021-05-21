Over 100 vacant social homes across Galway to be refurbished and re-let this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 vacant social homes across Galway are to be refurbished and re-let this year.

Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien has today announced another Voids Stimulus Programme to cover 3 thousand social housing units nationwide.

Under the scheme, his Department covers a refurbishment cost of €11 thousand per home, or up to €50 thousand for vacant homes requiring significant work.

In Galway, 117 homes will be refurbishment and returned to active social housing stock this year – 50 in the city, and 67 in the county.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has long argued that the refurbishment of vacant homes should be a vital pillar in addressing the housing crisis.

He’s welcomed the latest announcement – but believes the Government should have a far bigger focus on all vacant properties, not just social housing stock.

Deputy Canney has emphasised the importance of bringing vacant homes back into use in towns and villages nationwide.